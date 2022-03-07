Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 82,360 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 638.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 362,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 and have sold 1,013,900 shares valued at $10,256,331. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KOD stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.96. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $137.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.84.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

