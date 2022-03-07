Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Gencor Industries worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 160,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $865,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.27 million, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.61. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on GENC. TheStreet downgraded Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gencor Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.