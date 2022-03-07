Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 592,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,005,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 48,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

