Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Forterra were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its stake in Forterra by 12.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 203,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 143,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 44,017 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Forterra during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Forterra by 56.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 184,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Forterra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 997,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

