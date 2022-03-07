Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 293,033 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $786.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

