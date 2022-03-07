Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is McLean Asset Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,338 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $20,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

DFAS traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.70. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.