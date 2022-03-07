Diversified Trust Co Acquires 222 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $390.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.45. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

