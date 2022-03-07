Diversified Trust Co Acquires 958 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 288.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average of $108.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

