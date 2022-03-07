Diversified Trust Co Has $1.02 Million Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $20.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

