Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 55.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $139.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.22. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 374.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

