Diversified Trust Co Invests $963,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,561 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME opened at $114.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

