Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHC. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

