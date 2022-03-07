Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 633,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 292,389 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 149,439 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,753 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 161.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 82,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

