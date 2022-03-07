DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 290.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 122.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,075 shares of company stock valued at $53,143,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $118.55 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

