DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC opened at $54.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

