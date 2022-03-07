Donna Cullen Greene Sells 63,625 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,984.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

