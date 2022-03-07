dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in February

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:DRRKF opened at $675.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $675.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.00. dormakaba has a 52 week low of $675.00 and a 52 week high of $675.00.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

