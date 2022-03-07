Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.07 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,430. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 87.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

