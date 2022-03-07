Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.07 million.

PLOW opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 87.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 151.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.