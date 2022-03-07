DoYourTip Price Tops $0.12 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $169,159.86 and approximately $4,502.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00287757 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004492 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.01207686 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

