Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Draganfly in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly in the third quarter worth about $129,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Draganfly by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Draganfly stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,285. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Draganfly has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $11.90.

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

