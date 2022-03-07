Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) rose 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.35. Approximately 5,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 373,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 30.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 52,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

