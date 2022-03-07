DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) CAO Tracy J. Myrick Sells 600 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DTE opened at $127.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average is $116.69. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $970,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,367,000 after buying an additional 251,113 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 26.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,751,000 after buying an additional 51,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

