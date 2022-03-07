Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

DNG stock opened at C$3.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.83 and a 52-week high of C$3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.52 million and a PE ratio of 10.67.

About Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

