Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.
DNG stock opened at C$3.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.83 and a 52-week high of C$3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.52 million and a PE ratio of 10.67.
