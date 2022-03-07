EarnX (EARNX) Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, EarnX has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One EarnX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EarnX has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $48.75 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.41 or 0.06649027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,739.27 or 0.99937003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047861 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,311,364,722 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

