Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Eastern Bankshares posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

EBC opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $7,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 54.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 131,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $594,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

