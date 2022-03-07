EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.44.

Several research analysts have commented on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after buying an additional 43,462 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 440.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.49. The company had a trading volume of 187,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $134.51 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

