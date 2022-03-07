easyJet (LON:EZJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $417.40

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 417.40 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 423.16 ($5.68), with a volume of 2161033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.30 ($6.38).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.73) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($10.06) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.73) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.66) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.46) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.86).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 624.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 640.43. The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.80) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,352.37). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($128,807.19). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,259.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

