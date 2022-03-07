Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $176.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 23,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,675 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,414. Eaton has a 1-year low of $131.86 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

