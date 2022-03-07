Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 79.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 469,595 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 38.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,462,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 403,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 329,217 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,668,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,209,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAC stock remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,327. Edify Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

