E&G Advisors LP Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $140.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.22. The company has a market cap of $256.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

