Egretia (EGT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Egretia has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $77,324.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Egretia Coin Profile

EGT is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

