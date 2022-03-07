Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.20.

A number of research firms have commented on EFGSY. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Eiffage from €118.80 ($133.48) to €125.60 ($141.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($134.83) to €129.00 ($144.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eiffage from €106.00 ($119.10) to €112.00 ($125.84) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS EFGSY traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. 133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

