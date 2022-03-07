Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Update

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.54. 21,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,863. The company has a market cap of $32.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.88. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

