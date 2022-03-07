Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Truist Financial

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.20. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

