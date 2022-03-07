Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 115,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,234,707 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

