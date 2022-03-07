Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Shares of LLY opened at $261.51 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.21. The firm has a market cap of $249.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 63.84%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,230 shares of company stock worth $57,379,647 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

