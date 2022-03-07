Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 8.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $25,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 466.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 33,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,557,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.55. 283,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,231. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

