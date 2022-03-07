Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 445 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $67.22. 13,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

