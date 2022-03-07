Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

EBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

EBS opened at $41.59 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

