Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

