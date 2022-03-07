Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 6%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 27,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,374,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $518.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 87,727 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

