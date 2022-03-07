Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.84

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.84 and last traded at $76.34, with a volume of 1110425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.23.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.30.
About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.
