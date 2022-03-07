Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.84

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.84 and last traded at $76.34, with a volume of 1110425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.23.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 220.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

