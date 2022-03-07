Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.61

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.61 and last traded at C$17.49, with a volume of 1978111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.20.

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.86.

The company has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,114,479.08.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

