Entain (LON:ENT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,354 ($31.58) target price on the stock.

ENT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,600 ($34.89) to GBX 2,050 ($27.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entain from GBX 2,570 ($34.48) to GBX 2,590 ($34.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,165.11 ($29.05).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,492 ($20.02) on Friday. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 63.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,648.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

