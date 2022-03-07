Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:HEGD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,718 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.