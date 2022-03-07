Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $548,000 Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 0.8% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

BATS:OMFL traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.63. 661,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22.

