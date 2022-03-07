Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UOCT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.80. 147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.

