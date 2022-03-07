Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes $588,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,441,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

