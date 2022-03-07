Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Epizyme has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $158.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,851. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

